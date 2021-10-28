Shah Rukh Khan gets early birthday gift as Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn a year older on November 2, has got an early birthday gift as the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to his son Aryan Khan in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

Shah Rukh Khan will turn 56 next week.

Aryan Khan will, however, not be walking out of the jail today due to pending paper work and procedures.

Gauri, who turned 51 on October 8, did not get any relief following Aryan’s bail plea hearing.

It was on October 3 that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan following a raid on a rave party on board Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai. The raid was conducted on October 2. Since then, Aryan had been in NCB custody.

The 23-year-old's bail plea was rejected once earlier.

