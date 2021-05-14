Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid wishes with a monochrome pic, prays for 'health and strength' amid pandemic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made the festival of Eid more special for his fans with a heartwarming wish and a new picture of himself.
The actor took to social media and to wish good health to everyone. He also prayed for the country and for people who need help during these testing times.
In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen showing off his stubble beard. He styled his look with shades and a bandhana.
"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India," he wrote.
"As always together we will conquer all! Lov U," SRK added.
Check out his picture here:
The COVID-19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, continues to affect normal life and it has changed the way we lived our lives. The pandemic has also dampened the festive spirit.
Meanwhile, several Bollywood and television celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans and send love on the holy occasion.
On the work front, SRK, who has been missing from the silver screen for over two years, is currently working on Yash Raj Films' much-awaited film Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It is expected to release next year.
He was last seen in Zero. Since then, the actor hasn’t announced his next project. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next.
