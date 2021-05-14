Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid wishes with a monochrome pic, prays for 'health and strength' amid pandemic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made the festival of Eid more special for his fans with a heartwarming wish and a new picture of himself.

The actor took to social media and to wish good health to everyone. He also prayed for the country and for people who need help during these testing times.

In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen showing off his stubble beard. He styled his look with shades and a bandhana.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India," he wrote.

"As always together we will conquer all! Lov U," SRK added.

Check out his picture here: