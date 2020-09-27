Shah Rukh Khan donned chef's hat for his family during COVID-19 lockdown, reveals wife Gauri

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, celebrity interior designer Gauri has revealed that the actor channeled his inner chef for the family, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While other Bollywood celebrities often shared their 'quarantine diaries' and gave fans sneak peeks into their lives amid the COVID-19 lockdown, SRK kept it low-key on social media. The 'Zero' actor, who would occasionally post messages for his fans, was busing taking on the cooking duties.

Gauri Khan in her recent interview spoke about her kids and life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spilling the beans, she told NDTV, "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating."

The designer also revealed that Aryan returned recently completed his filmmaking course from University of Southern California and spent the lockdown watching movies at home. On the other hand, their darling daughter Suhana, who often goes viral on Instagram, has been busy taking online classes.

Speaking about their lil' munchkin Abram, Gauri said, "AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together."

On the work front, SRK was last seen in the self-produced 2018 release, 'Zero', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Although nothing has been officially announced, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could reunite for a fourth time in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee.