Shah Rukh Khan donates to PM-CARES and other coronavirus relief funds

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared that his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- are taking several initiatives to support the relief efforts.

He tweeted: "In these times its imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves.

Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family." The 'Raees' actor said that he and his team have discussed ways to contribute and they have come up with a series of initiatives.

He also lauded the efforts of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic.