Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to reunite for Siddharth Anand’s next action flick?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018. While he is venturing into some really meaningful projects as a producer, fans have been anticipatedly waiting for an announcement about his next film. According to a recent report, Shah Rukh Khan will be re-uniting with his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone for Siddharth Anand's upcoming next.

'War' director Siddharth Anand has titled his upcoming high octane action film as 'Pathan', reports Bollywood Hungama. The report also suggests that the movie will be a part of Yash Raj Films' Preoject 50 announcement. SRK will be seen in a larger-than-life character in the action film, while Padukone is all set to play a 'meaty role' in the flick, which will reportedly go on the floors in November. The official announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' will be made together, within the next month and a half, says the source.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is reported to have liked scripts by Atlee and Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK.

He will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.

SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.