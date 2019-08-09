Shah Rukh Khan conferred with honorary doctorate by Australia's La Trobe University

"More often the society are tending to reward anger and hatred rather than nurture compassion and love. To have flown across oceans to another continent and be received in the name of compassion and sharing is a testimony to the fact that despite all the ugliness that we see in this world that persist in the fabric of humanity, a deep conviction of love and cooperation," Shah Rukh told the audience during a ceremony here.

He said that with such conviction, the world will be able to sustain its beauty and reject the false barriers created by man.

Shah Rukh is in the city as the chief guest of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is celebrating its tenth edition this year. John Brumby, chancellor of La Trobe University, said the institute shares a "special and unique" relationship with India.

Shah Rukh was also presented with Kookaburra cricket bat by the university.

On the occasion, the university also announced a 'Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University (PhD) Research Scholarship', a four year scholarship programme for a female Indian candidate to investigate a research theme in health, sport, information technology, cyber security or engineering.

John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, said, "The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship recognises Khan's extraordinary altruism, demonstrated in his work to advocate for women's empowerment." Shah Rukh said, "As a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and successful career. I thank La Trobe University wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity." The recipient of the scholarship will be entitled to receive a sum of 200,000 Aus dollars.