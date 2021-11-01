Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Doting dad's adorable moments with daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of his generation with millions of fans across the globe but his family means the world to him.

An actor, producer, entrepreneur, a devoted husband, and the king of romance who still makes a million hearts beat for him, Shah Rukh Khan has certainly donned many hats in his lifetime. But, one of his less publicised and most successful roles is that of a doting father.

The actor turns a year older on Tuesday (November 2). On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film 'Zero' and will next be seen in 'Pathan' and Atlee's next.

Talking about his personal life, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his best moments of the doting dad with his children:

Last year, the megastar took to Instagram to share a picture with AbRam where his little one is seen wearing one silver and one bronze medal and holding a certificate in his hands. Khan revealed through his picture caption that AbRam won the medals at the races that took place during his school event.

"Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today," Khan had captioned the picture.

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" in June 2019. At that time, the doting father had posted an adorable click of himself with Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be instilling in his children the right values, and this social-media post is proof. The doting father had shared a picture of himself with son AbRam, holding what looks like a certificate in his hand and a medal around his neck, and shared the perfect mantra, "Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half…Playing is All of it."

SRK had shared this throwback picture with Suhana which is from the sets of his film 'Zero' and captioned it, “Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves...”.

Check out some other adorable moments of SRK with his kids:

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:15 PM IST