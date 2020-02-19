Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s drama flick based on immigration

It is final. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been holding their breath to know which film he will sign next. His last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero in December 2018. Thereafter, SRK has resolutely refused to sign any other film until he was absolutely sure.

That moment has finally arrived. Shah Rukh Khan has given his final nod to Rajkumar Hirani’s next which will be a dramatic departure for both the superstar Khan and the superstar-director. Many years ago, SRK was offered Hirani’s Munna Bhai. But they are working together for the first time now.