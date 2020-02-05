Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar set the stage on fire with ‘Kajra Re’ moves at Armaan Jain’s reception

Actor Armaan Jain got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in a lavish Punjabi wedding followed by a grand reception. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made a starry entry at the reception and also gave a dhamakedaar performance.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan grooved to the beats of 'Sadi Gali' from Tanu Weds Manu. The actor donned a fake moustache while performing with Gauri. The couple danced to 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli and were joined by their close friend Karan Johar.
The newlyweds enjoyed live performance of singer Gurdeep Mehndi. In a video, Armaan was seen picking up a smoke gun while grooving to the Punjabi beats.“Thank you so much @therealarmaanjain paji & @anissamalhotra for giving me this opportunity to perform for you all had an amazing show last night God Bless You,” Gurdeep wrote in an Instagram post.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday, February 3, 2020.
