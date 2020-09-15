Shabana, Baba Azmi’s ‘Mee Raqsam’ goes international

After making its premiere on 21st August on ZEE5 and receiving a heart-warming response from the fans and media alike, ‘Mee Raqsam’ is selected as the opening film for the prestigious Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF) 2020. CoSAFF is a first of its kind event that brings together seven well-established South Asian Film Festivals from across North America to produce one unified film festival, which will be held entirely online.

An ode to a father-daughter relationship, the film marks a tribute to Shabana and Baba Azmi’s father Kaifi Azmi Saab whose birth centenary was celebrated this year. 'Mee Raqsam’ which stands for ‘I Dance’; is an emotionally moving and uplifting family drama, based on love, trust and going for the one dream that the society is against. The narrative of the film revolves around the relationship shared by a father and his teenage daughter. It is the story of a young girl’s aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices. It’s only her father who trusts, supports and helps her achieve her ultimate dream.

Earlier this year, the film had an exclusive screening and well-known industry personalities Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Mahesh Bhatt, David Dhawan and many more graced their presence and were all praises for the film. The film marks the directorial debut of Baba Azmi. The Hindi feature film is shot in Mijwan near Azamgarh and its surrounding areas.