Shabana Azmi's house party was all about love and laughter!

On India’s 73rd Independence Day, Shabana Azmi invited some of her closest friends from the industry over for a house party and it sure looked like a happy affair! Some of the best actors in the industry graced her party including Sandhya Mridul, Konkona Sensharma, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, and Divya Dutta. The all-ladies gang opened up about how they couldn’t stop laughing and had the best time at Shabana’s place.

While it was an all-ladies party, Shabana’s writer-lyricist husband, Javed Akhtar and their close friend Anil Kapoor joined the gang for 10 minutes each. The ladies were seen posing with huge grins and red lipstick adding the right amount of love to the pictures! Divya Dutta took to her Instagram to share a few pictures and it’s all very heart-warming!