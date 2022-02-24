Shabana Azmi welcomes Shibani Dandekar to her 'happy family' post-wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 amid much fanfare and now mom-in-law Shabana Azmi has welcomed the new bride to her 'happy family'.

Shabana shared a picture from the wedding on social media which features the newly weds along with Javed Akhtar and herself. "Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold," she wrote.

Shibani showered the post with several hearts.

In the picture, one can also spot Shibani's parents, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and cousin Farah Khan.

Farhan and Shibani took the plunge in the presence of close family and friends at a farmhouse in Khandala and their wedding was a gala affair. Among the guests who marked their attendance were Hrithik Roshan with his family, Rhea Chakraborty, the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and others.

The couple shared a slew of pictures on Wednesday from their wedding festivities. While Farhan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Shibani glowed in a red gown.

"A few days ago, Shibani and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," Farhan wrote.

Shibani has also changed her name on her Instagram handle. It now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Her bio reads 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar'.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:58 AM IST