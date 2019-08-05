Shabana Azmi to join Steven Spielberg's digital series 'Halo'

Shabana Azmi has signed Spielberg’s 9- part web series Halo directed by Otto Bathurst who has lately helmed Black Mirror. Halo is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, having sold more than 77 million copies since its initial release in 2001. The series comes from Showtime, Amblin Television and Microsoft. Halo, which Showtime has described as its “most ambitious series ever,” is set to begin production in Budapest in the fall.

Apart from our own Shabana, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy have signed on to the drama based on the mega-popular video game franchise, which will dramatize the conflict between humanity and an alien race known as the Covenant in the 26th century.

Pablo Schreiber plays the iconic Master Chief role. McElhone (Designated Survivor, Californication) will play Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who may be the key to the survival of the human race. Shabana Azmi will play Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.