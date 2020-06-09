Shabana Azmi slams 'pathetic trolls' questioning Javed Akhtar's Dawkins Award, says 'we have an email'

Who is Richard Dawkins?

Richard Dawkins is an English ethologist, evolutionary biologist, and author.

The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI).

According to the CFI press release "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead".

A quick Google search around Javed winning the said award can only be confirmed via news media outlets who shared reports based on information available on Twitter and the lyricist’s statement. There has been no official announcement by CFI. Not to mention, the collective shares a press release every time a recipient is about to be felicitated, something they did in the case of their 2019 winner Ricky Gervais.

"Multi award-winning stand-up comedian, screenwriter and actor Ricky Gervais will be presented with this year’s Richard Dawkins Award, from the Center for Inquiry. CFI campaigns to remove the influence of religion in science education and public policy, and to eliminate the stigma that surrounds atheism and non-belief," said the release.

Earlier, Javed had made an official statement on winning the award and said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book ‘The Selfish Gene'. I have since then read every book of his and ‘The God Delusion' is my absolute favourite," said Akhtar.

"To have my name included in the distinguished list of the previous recipients such as Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens is fulfilment of a dream I had not even seen," he added.