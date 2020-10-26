Shabana Azmi shares Javed Akhtar's picture posing with his Richard Dawkins Award

Almost four months after being named as the recipient of the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, senior lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar was on Monday snapped with the trophy.

Akhtar's wife and actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share the first picture of the celebrated poet with his award trophy.

"[?]@Javedakhtarjadu with his prized #Richard Dawkins 2020 Award," Azmi tweeted along with his picture.