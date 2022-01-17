Shabana Azmi shares a priceless family photo to wish Javed Akhtar on his birthday; Shibani Dandekar reacts

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Monday dug out a priceless family photo to wish husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar on his birthday.

As the writer turned 77, netizens and several Bollywood celebs flooded social media platforms to shower their love and admiration for him with heartfelt messages and birthday greetings.

Shabana Azmi shared a family picture that featured Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi, and Honey Irani as she wished him. Also sharing smiles in the photo is Farhan's ladylove Shibani Dandekar.

"Happy birthday Jadu," she captioned the photo.

Several celebs took to the comments section to wish Javed Akhtar. A few of them also reacted to the photo.

"That is one seriously talented crew!! Happy b’day Javed Saab," wrote Tisca Chopra.

Producer Ekta Kapoor commented, "U both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Javed saab to Bahut sara pyaar."

"Happy bday javed saab. That's a beautiful frame," wrote Divya Dutta.

Shibani Dandekar, who is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Farhan in March, commented, "Happy Birthday! Love you."

Earlier today, Farhan and Zoya had also shared birthday wishes for their talented father on social media.

Javed Akhtar started his career through screenwriting and then shifted to penning lyrics for some of the most loved Bollywood songs revolving around love, loss and life.

Some of these include 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from 'Lagaan', 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border' and 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from 'Swades'.

The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortalised his name in the world of Indian poetry and literature through his career spanning more than four decades.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:13 PM IST