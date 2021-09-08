Shabana Azmi defends Javed Akhtar after he’s trolled for making fun of Shashi Tharoor

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar recently invited social media ire for making fun of Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, who crooned the Hindi song “Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se” at an event in Srinagar.

Shashi shared the video of his singing on Twitter and wrote, "After the cultural program by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!"

Javed took to the comments section and jokingly wrote, "Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too!!!"

However, the veteran was trolled mercilessly for poking fun at Tharoor.

Javed’s wife and celebrated actress Shabana Azmi came to his defense and wrote, "And all those trolls just chill. Shashi Tharoor is a good friend and Javed’s remark was in pure jest!" She also reacted to Tharoor's singing and said, "Shashi! That’s lovely."

Earlier, Akhtar came under attack from the Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for his comments that appear to equate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other right-wing outfits with the Taliban that has seized power in Afghanistan.

Security was beefed up outside the residence of Akhtar after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demand an apology from him over his remark.

Adequate police bandobast was placed outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area.

"The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:03 AM IST