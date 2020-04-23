Shabana Azmi channels inner faux Voltaire, condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has condemned the attack on Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and said, "I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful..."
Arnab Goswani and his wife Samyabrata Ray were allegedly attacked by two Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli. On Thursday, actress Shabana Azmi channeled her inner faux Voltaire as she condemned the attack on Goswami. She tweeted, "I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful, just as I defend my right to criticise him publicly. Freedom of speech cannot be selective.The law of the land must prevail and the culprits punished."
Shabana Azmi's condemnation sounds like the quote - "I Disapprove of What You Say, But I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It". It is often faslely attributed to Voltaire however, the quote is the work of his biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall and first appeared in his book - 'The Friends of Voltaire'.
Reacting to Shabana Azmi's tweet, a user wrote, "You could have waited till the real plot is revealed ! 2 men go attack a terrorist moving in Y grade security with ink bottles ?! Our Holi with ink pens during school days were much more funnier !!"
"Freedom of speech doesn't mean you can spread communal hatred. It's doesn't mean you always blame a particular community. It doesn't mean you blame to anyone without any prove," commented another user.
Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandkar were among the other Bollywood celebrities who condemned the heinous act. Anupam Kher called it an act of utter cowardice and wrote, "I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!!"