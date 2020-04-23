Shabana Azmi channels inner faux Voltaire, condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has condemned the attack on Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and said, "I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful..."

Arnab Goswani and his wife Samyabrata Ray were allegedly attacked by two Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli. On Thursday, actress Shabana Azmi channeled her inner faux Voltaire as she condemned the attack on Goswami. She tweeted, "I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful, just as I defend my right to criticise him publicly. Freedom of speech cannot be selective.The law of the land must prevail and the culprits punished."