Shabana Azmi Birthday Special: Her best moments with husband Javed Akhtar

Actress Shabana Azmi is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has set a new benchmark as an artist and has been an inspiration for other female protagonists in Bollywood.

Shabana Azmi is the daughter of renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and famous stage personality Shaukat Azmi. Shabana was born on 18th of September, 1950, in Hyderabad.

After receiving recognition as an actress and marking her place in Bollywood , she married poet, lyricists and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The couple got married on December 9, 1984. Despite being madly in love, they raised a lot of eyebrows. The reason being, Javed was already married to Honey Irani and had two children - Farhan and Zoya.

Javed and Shabana, who share a close bond, have stayed together through thick and thin. They are often seen cherishing each other's company.

On actress Shabana Azmi's 71st birthday, here are some the beautiful moments of the couple:

Always by each other's side

Always by each other's side

This picture is from their Europe vacation, where both are seen capturing memories they will cherish.

Loading View on Instagram

They do not miss out on lovely holidays. This picture is from their Thailand vacay.

Loading View on Instagram

Shabana Azmi shared this old picture on her social media account.

She said: ''Even marriage couldn't destroy our friendship''.

Loading View on Instagram

And here the couple marked 35 years of togetherness.

Smiling and being a rock for each other they accomplished the goal of a happy marriage.

Loading View on Instagram

Shabana Azmi had shared this picture with the caption ''Chaalo Dildar chaalo, Chaand ke paar Chalo," referring to the romantic Bollywood song.

Loading View on Instagram

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:47 PM IST