Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu transforms into cricketer Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu's most talked about upcoming project Shabaash Mithu has been making noise even before the movie got announced.
Taapsee took to Instagram and shared an image with Mithali Raj's quote and wrote, "Keep watching this space for first of its kind...for the first time ever..coz there won't be another Mithali Raj."
The first look was unveiled on Wednesday as the actress is seen in Indian jersey and transforms herself into Mithali. "I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’," she wrote on Twitter.
Taapsee Pannu earlier said, “It’s truly an honour to play the role of India’s most successful captain where Women’s Cricket is concerned. Even though I have already started feeling the pressure of stepping in her shoes, I don’t think I want to trade this place with anyone else right now. She has always been brave and strong to back truth and her idols, and that is the connect I feel with her. The way she changed the way women’s cricket is perceived and seen in India is truly a story worth telling. kudos to Viacom18 Studios for choosing to tell this story. I look forward to working with Rahul Dholakia for this first of its kind story and to learn yet another sport which is treated as a religion in our country, cricket.”
Produced by Viacom 18, and Rahul Dholakia as the Director, Shabaash Mithu is releasing on February 21, 2021.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)