Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu transforms into cricketer Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu's most talked about upcoming project Shabaash Mithu has been making noise even before the movie got announced.

Taapsee took to Instagram and shared an image with Mithali Raj's quote and wrote, "Keep watching this space for first of its kind...for the first time ever..coz there won't be another Mithali Raj."

The first look was unveiled on Wednesday as the actress is seen in Indian jersey and transforms herself into Mithali. "I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’," she wrote on Twitter.