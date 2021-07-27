Sexy Vidyut Jammwal takes the internet by storm as he flaunts his butt in latest Instagram pictures

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal took the internet storm as he shared a bunch of throwback pictures in which he flashed his butt.

On Tuesday, the actor thanked his fans and followers and shared his first Instagram post. He had made his debut on the photo-sharing app in September 2016.

"Thanking everyone who joined me with my 1st insta post (Above).. till today," he wrote.

Vidyut, who is known for his ridiculously lethal martial arts skills, shared a close-up monochrome shot of his jawline.

In the other pictures, the 'Commando' actor is seen bare-bodied, just covering his essentials in the hills of Ladakh. In one of the photos, he also flaunted his partially bare butt.

Have a look at the pictures here: