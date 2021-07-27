Sexy Vidyut Jammwal takes the internet by storm as he flaunts his butt in latest Instagram pictures

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal took the internet storm as he shared a bunch of throwback pictures in which he flashed his butt.
On Tuesday, the actor thanked his fans and followers and shared his first Instagram post. He had made his debut on the photo-sharing app in September 2016.
"Thanking everyone who joined me with my 1st insta post (Above).. till today," he wrote.
Vidyut, who is known for his ridiculously lethal martial arts skills, shared a close-up monochrome shot of his jawline.
In the other pictures, the 'Commando' actor is seen bare-bodied, just covering his essentials in the hills of Ladakh. In one of the photos, he also flaunted his partially bare butt.
Have a look at the pictures here:
Moments after he shared the post, fans were in awe of his risque physique. "Wait...what !!! You're gorgeous," a user commented.
"You look great," another fan commented on his best.
Several others dropped fire and heart emoijs in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller 'Khuda Haafiz' last week. Titled 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir.
It was supposed to go on floors in April this year, but was postponed due to the second Covid wave.
Vidyut has his hands full with several pending projects. He recently completed Vipul’s (and Zee Studios’s) home production, 'Sanak', which is being directed by Kanishk Varma, and stars Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rukmini Maitra.
