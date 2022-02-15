Sexy Vaani Kapoor flaunts her svelte figure in yellow bikini - see photos

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently impressed the audience with her performance in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', has set the internet on fire with her stunning photos.

On Tuesday, Vaani posted a couple of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a yellow bikini. She looks breathtakingly beautiful in asymmetrical yellow bikini with mesh skirt.

Vaani left her tresses open and seductively posed for the camera.

"Dream whilst eyes open," she captioned her picture. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani will be seen next in Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. 'The film is all set to release on July 22, 2022.

Taking about the film, Vaani had said, "Shamshera is a theatrical experience like no other and I’m really happy that we have a release date that tells audiences that we are coming to entertain them with a story and a spectacle that will hopefully touch the hearts of every cinema lover across the country."

"Shamshera is a film that is extremely close to my heart and each one of us have given our best to make it a film that everyone, across all age-groups, will enjoy. Coming out of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I wanted to give audiences a performance that they will again hopefully love. I want to deliver strong performances on screen and Shamshera is that perfect vehicle for me," she added.

