Sexy Urvashi Rautela sets the temperature soaring with swimsuit photos from Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday in the Maldives, treated her fans with a stunning photo of herself on Instagram.

The 'Great Grand Masti' actress has been sharing several photos and videos from her exotic vacation.

Urvashi, who never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her social media posts, once again set the internet ablaze with a swimsuit photo.

"I feel born again when I get out of the ocean," she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with praises for the actress.

On Saturday, Urvashi shared a reel flaunting her uber hotness. The actress is seen donning a tie-dyed string triangle bikini with matching shorts. She wrote, “Birthday filled with a sunshine of joys, a rainbow of smiles and rainfalls of laughter.”

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:17 PM IST