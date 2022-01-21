Sexy Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner mermaid as she shares a gorgeous pool picture

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing blue-coloured swimwear.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Lovely... mesmerizing view," a social media user wrote.

"Woww," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang'.

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their film 'Double XL'.

The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Both the actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Starring two leading ladies, Huma and Sonakshi are not going to hide their curves.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

The film is set to release in Summer 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Kakuda’ is a horror-comedy. It marks the Hindi directorial debut of Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

The film is shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:48 AM IST