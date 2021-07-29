Sexy Sara Ali Khan flaunts her svelte figure in a bralette and slit skirt – see pictures

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is back with another set of sultry pictures on Instagram. The star kid who time and again wows the internet with her poem skills decided to heat up things as she shared a series of monochrome frames.
Sara wore a bralette with a slit skirt. The actress flaunted her svelte physique which left fans drooling on her comments section, as many posted fiery emojis.
Sara captioned the post as, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho.”
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter is already being counted among the next big things at the Bollywood box office. Fashion-wise, the four-film-old actress has had quite a journey from chikan kurtas to chic dresses.
From taking on bold separates to breezy white kurtas, she has aced every look. Her signature style is all about comfort. Sara, 25, keeps her choice of outfits simple, comfortable, and quirky.
Speaking of Sara's work projects, she will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet.