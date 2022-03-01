Sexy Rakul Preet Singh turns water baby in a hot pink bikini during Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh looked summer-ready in a new picture posted on her social media handle on Tuesday.

The 'Marjaavan' actor, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, took to Instagram to flaunt her toned figure in a hot pink bikini.

She stood amid the waters of a picturesque beach and was basking herself in the warm sunlight.

She posted a beautiful caption, which read, "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea and drink the wild air.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul's upcoming projects include 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Chhatriwali' and 'Runway 34'.

She is awaiting the theatrical release of 'Attack', which stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her and is slated to release on April 1, 2022.

Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, the action film is written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand.

The film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

The film is a jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

