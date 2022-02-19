Sexy Poonam Pandey reveals a little too much in pink sports bra as she steps out in the city- see pics

Actor-model Poonam Pandey was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. The model, who's known for her racy pictures and videos, was seen wearing a blue tracksuit with a much-revealing bralette in the colour pink.

However, what grabbed eyeballs was that the bralette was revealing her lower bosom.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey, who tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay in September 2020, was recently in the news in a case related to a porn films racket also involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted pre-arrest bail to Pandey.

Pandey's plea said that her anticipatory bail plea was rejected despite she has participated in the investigation conducted by the police and no offence, even prima-facie, made out against her.

The plea said that she has actively assisted in the investigation and has provided all information as requested by the investigating authorities, however, the High Court has without any basis, rejected the anticipatory bail application.

She said the ingredients of the offence are not made out against her as the contents of the complaint and the FIR do not disclose any offence or attributable to her.

The grievance of the complainant, in the FIR and complaint, is against the online platforms and websites which are showing obscene or lascivious material, the plea said, adding that she has no role to play in either the functioning of the websites or the online platforms.

Known for posting explicit content online, Pandey launched her own app in 2017, which reportedly has 2.5 million subscribers. According to reports, as of 2020 her net worth is estimated at $7 million.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:53 AM IST