Sexy Pooja Hegde treats fans with a ‘no bra’ picture amid COVID-19 recovery

Days after actress Pooja Hegde tested positive for COVID-19, the actress took to Instagram and treated her fans and followers with a tantalizing picture.
Pooja ditched her brassiere and flaunted an oversized jacket paired with denim shorts. She captioned it as, “That under rated oversized jacket!”
Scores of fans hopped on the comments section and complimented Pooja for the same.
One user wrote, “How many members zoom this pic... put like.”
“Summer no Bra,” added another.
One user wrote, “Looking so gorgeous.”
On Sunday evening, Pooja informed her fans that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I'm currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she wrote on Twitter.
On the work front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas. The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.
Pooja will also feature alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 65".
