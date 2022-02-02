Sexy Nora Fatehi looks stunning in bikini with plunging neckline as she enjoys a dip in the pool; see photos

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who recovered from COVID-19 last month, recently retured from her Dubai vacation. However, the actress is now planning her next holiday.

Nora has been treating her fans and followers with stunning pictures and videos from her holiday.

The actress never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts. She once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning photo of herself.

In the candid photo, Nora can be seen looking at her phone while her tresses swept to one side. She opted for a black bikini top that featured a deep plunging neckline.

She captioned the post, "Planning my next vacay, who wants to join." Check out her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, fans dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

Nora also shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen enjoying a dip in the pool.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa titled 'Naach Meri Raani'. This was the second time they collaborated on a dance video, earlier they had given a feet-tapping blockbuster titled 'Dance Meri Raani'.

Reportedly, she will next feature in the Hindi remake of the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' in the upcoming film 'Thank God'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:49 PM IST