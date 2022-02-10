Sexy Mouni Roy turns up the heat with swimsuit pictures from her honeymoon in Kashmir

Popular actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are giving major couple goals with their honeymoon pictures in Kashmir.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni has been sharing a series of images from her romantic vacation amidst the snow-capped mountains, pine trees, and scenic views.

Her latest bunch of frames shows the Bong beauty posing in a navy blue swimsuit as she prepares to take a dip.

She captioned it as, "If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard."

In another post Mouni wrote, "Baby, its cold outside."

Mouni and Suraj's honeymoon pictures have left social media users in awe of the couple.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

