Sexy Malaika Arora sets the internet on fire with her bikini photos from the Maldives

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently in the Maldives on a romantic getaway with beau Arjun Kapoor.

On Instagram, Malaika posted a series of photos, giving us a sneak-peek into their luxury vacation. She uploaded pictures of beautiful beaches, food, but also stunning sun-kissed selfies of herself.

She uploaded stories in fitness wear and then shared selfies in a printed black and yellow bikini as she bathed in the sun.

Check out the pictures below:

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked about Bollywood jodis. They have been in a relationship for over three years now. After keeping it a secret for quite a while, the couple made it public and even answered questions about their age gap. On a reality show, Malaika had said that Arjun is her ‘happily ever after’.

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge in a dance reality show.

On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. He will be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 05:26 PM IST