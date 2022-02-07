Sexy Malaika Arora raises temperature as she flaunts her curves in sports bra and shorts; see photo

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who often treats her fans with stunning photos of herself, has set the internet ablaze with her latest bikini photo.

In the picture, Malaika can be seen laying near the pool and soaking up the sun in an orange sports bra and black shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and struck an impressive pose for the camera.

"Sunday sunny side up……" she captioned her post. Moments after she shared the post, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Nice caption."

Malaika never fails to grab eyeballs with her social media posts, especially her fitness and workout videos. Malaika also makes headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Last month, a report claimed that the couple had parted ways. However, they later clarified through social media posts that they were going strong.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Anarkali Disco Chali', 'Hoth Rasiley' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

The diva has also judged reality shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'India's Got Talent', 'India's Next Top Model' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:04 PM IST