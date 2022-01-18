Sexy Kiara Advani shares stunning bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently put out a stunning montage featuring best moments from her Maldives trip with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara shared a montage in which she can be seen donning a white bikini whilst chilling on a yacht.

The 'Shershaah' actress also posted a snap in which she can be seen taking a dip in a pool, with her eyes shut and the bright sun in the background.

In the caption, she wrote, "Seas the day." Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Wowww," actor Samantha wrote.

"Queen of million hearts," a social media user added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.

She will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The original film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Kiara also has filmmaker Shankar's next directorial starring Ram Charan.

The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019.

She will also feature alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:42 PM IST