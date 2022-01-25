Sexy Katrina Kaif sets temperature soaring in bikini and sheer white shirt; see photos

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing her photos and videos on social media.

Katrina once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning picture of herself.

In the photos, the actress, who is currently in the Maldives, can be seen flaunting her toned body in a vibrant colour block bikini.

She rounded off her look with light makeup and a white oversized shirt. Katrina looked mesmerizing as she posed for the camera.

"Seas the day," Katrina captioned her post and added white, blue and green heart emojis alongside a sea emoticon. Take a look:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the bikini photos, fans dropped fire and heart emotions in the comments section.

On Monday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress shared a series of stunning photos from her trip to the Maldives. In the photos, Katrina can be seen in a white and green beachwear. The actress wore a tropical print shirt and teamed it with a pair of floral printed shorts.

Katrina looked like a vision to behold as she flashed her million-dollar smile in the pictures.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

According to a report in News18, Katrina has flown to Maldives to shoot for a television commercial for a beverage brand. The actress will be there for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai.

After returning from the Maldives, Katrina will start shooting for the final schedule of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series. Apart from that, Katrina also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the first time for Farhan Akhtar's directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:06 PM IST