Sexy Janhvi Kapoor sets temperature soaring in latest pictures

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire on Sunday as she dropped some latest pictures from her beach outing.

The 'Roohi' actress can be seen donning a beige crop top with denim shorts. Her makeup game was on point with bold eyes and messy hair, and she is truly a sight to behold in the pictures.

Check out her post here:

Fans flooded her comments section with fire emoticons as soon as she shared the photos. Ace designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of Janhvi's mother, the late actress Sridevi, also commented on the picture with "Ufff!"

Janhvi is quite active on Instagram and boasts of 15.5 million followers.

The actress recently made headlines when she penned an emotional note for Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary.

"I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she had written, along with a throwback picture.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. She will also collaborate with filmmaker Karan Johar for 'Dostana 2' and the period drama 'Takht'.

Besides, she has also wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Milli'. The film is the first time that Janhvi will work with her father Boney Kapoor.

She will also be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao for the second time with 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The film is slated to release in October 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:44 PM IST