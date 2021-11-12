Sexy Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in floral bikini at a beach in Dubai

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently having a gala time in Dubai with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The ‘Dhadak’ actress took a break from professional commitments to enjoy some quality time with her sibling who turned 21 couple of days back.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from her beach day out. Captioned as, “Lungi dance,” she can be seen flaunting her curves in a floral bikini. In another clip she can be seen riding a jet ski.

Earlier, Janhvi posted pictures from their desert safari, riding a sand bike.

Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with "Dhadak".

"Self-doubt is a part of every actor's journey. I think every actor is plagued with self-doubt but at least it pushes me to do better," Janhvi told IANS.

Janhvi insists that competition is healthy and says that there is enough work for everyone.

"I believe in healthy competition. I find my contemporaries inspiring and motivational. They keep me on my toes and they are doing such great work. There is something to learn from all of them. We are all finding our space and trying to pave our own way," she said.

She added: "I really believe you can co-exist in the industry. There might be times when two or more people are eyeing the same film but that is a part of life. Ultimately what best for the film happens and what is meant for the film will happen, but I think competition is extremely healthy."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the OTT-released films 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.

'Good Luck Jerry' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The comedy drama is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:32 AM IST