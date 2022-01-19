Sexy Janhvi Kapoor exudes mermaid vibes with her stunning bikini pictures

Days after Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19, the ‘Dhadak’ star can be seen enjoying some pool time and relaxing.

In a series of pictures shares on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen taking a swim whilst donning a floral printed bikini. She captioned it as, "arcadia - findin my way back to ya."

Last week, Janhvi took to her Instagram Story and issued a statement in which she informed her followers about her and Khushi's current health update. After completing home isolation, the two sisters have now finally tested negative.

Last month, Janhvi's step-brother Arjun Kapoor and step-sister Anshula Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

