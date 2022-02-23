Sexy Ileana D'cruz treats fans with a stunning bikini photo as she crosses 14 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz treated her Insta fam with a stunning throwback bikini photo on Wednesday.

The 'Barfi' actress recently crossed 14 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Along with her post, Ileana wrote, "14 Million love 🥺♥️ Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are."

Ileana never misses to make heads turn with her photos and videos on social media. She also often gives a glimpse of her exotic vacations.

In the picture posted by her today, Ileana can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a lavender bikini set. She also wore a matching shrug to complete her look

Check out her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Ileana's latest release was 'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Besides that, Ileana also wrapped the upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film, touted to be an ultimate 'date movie', will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast-paced world.

It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film also marks Applause Entertainment's foray into the big screen experience.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:44 PM IST