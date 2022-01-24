Sexy Ileana D'Cruz sizzles in bikini top and bottoms; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has been treating her fans with some stunning photos from her exotic vacation at the Maldives.

Ileana never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing her photos and videos on social media. She once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning picture of herself.

In the monochrome photo, the 'Rustom' actress is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini top and bottom, with her face turned away from the camera.

"I’m all about the no pants life," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Last week, Ileana had shared a photo of herself stepping out in a lavender swimsuit with a matching shrug thrown over her shoulder. The same post also included a series of other pictures of the actress going for a swim in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’ with Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Ileana will also join Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy for a yet-to-be-titled film.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:56 PM IST