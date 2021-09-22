Sexy Ileana D'cruz sizzles in a throwback sun-kissed bikini photo; Nargis Fakhri reacts

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz on Tuesday shared a sunkissed throwback photo of herself on Instagram

Reminicising the good old days, the actress shared a picture in which she can be seen in a multi-coloured bikini. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Longing for sun days again."

In the picture, Ileana can be seen flaunting her perfect bikini body in a two-piece printed swimsuit. She aced the no-makeup look and also sported a sleek pendant.

Take a look at her stunning photo here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, actress Nargis Fakhri dropped a fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull' where she shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The movie was released on Disney+Hotstar and received mixed reviews.

She forayed into the entertainment industry in 2006 and mainly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the critically acclaimed 'Barfi' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Ileana will next be seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' co-starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The film is based in Haryana and is on the obsession of our country with fair skin and the problems that a dusky girl faces.

Reportedly, she has also been approached to play a pivotal role in the Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol's web series 'Rudra - .The Edge of Darkness'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:50 AM IST