India reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Sexy Ileana D’Cruz sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling bikini pictures from the Maldives

Ileana posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in stunning set of bikinis.
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Ileana Dcruz is indulging in some "me time" as she enjoys an exotic vacation at the Maldives.

Ileana posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in stunning set of bikinis.

Check out the pictures and videos below.

Ileana's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely”; a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Ileana will also join Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy for Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.

Directed by leading ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film will present a progressive and uninhibited take on modern relationships and is touted to be the ultimate 'date movie' of 2022 with the quartet of stars looking to fire up the big screen.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement