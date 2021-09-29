Sexy Esha Gupta poses seductively in a micro mini bikini bottom, sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently treated her fans with a sizzling throwback picture of herself in a bikini.

On Instagram, Esha posted a photo in which she looks breathtaking as she poses seductively for the camera.

With her long hair open, sans makeup, Esha looked gorgeous and hot in the photo. She can be seen in a multi-coloured printed bikini.

Sharing the photo, Esha wrote, "Been a while #tb."

Esha never shies away from posting her bold and sexy pictures on the internet. The actress oozes confidence every time she posts something on her Instagram account and this time as well, the fans were totally taken aback as she shared the new picture. They flooded the comments section with love and praise for the actress.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the former Miss India International made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She has worked in several films such as 'Total Dhamaal', 'Rustom', 'Humshakals', 'Commando 2' and 'Raaz 3D'. She is also a former beauty queen.

She has tried her hands in all mediums — films, TV and OTT. Her digital debut, 'RejctX', gave her career a boost and brought her in the limelight again. And now, she is making the most of her new-found place on the OTT with various projects. The actress is currently garnering appreciation for her turn as a cop, Aditi Amre, in the web series, 'Nakaab'. The series, which is streaming on MX Player, also stars TV actor Gautam Rode, Mallika Sherawat and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Directed by Soumik Sen, Nakaab, revolves around the mysterious death of an Indian actress, with Esha and Gautam’s characters trying to catch the culprit.

