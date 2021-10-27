Sexy Disha Patani sizzles in a white bikini on the beach; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her sexy throwback bikini picture on Wednesday.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress posted a stunning photo in which she can be seen in a white bikini top teamed with a matching bottom.

In the sultry photo, she is submerged in ocean water and lets her eyes do all the talking.

It appears that the photo is from Disha's last trip to the Maldives. She had flown to the beach destination with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, a few months ago.

Check out her stunning photo here:

Moments after the actress posted the photograph her fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Disha often shares pictures and videos from her beach holidays on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She also has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham coming up. The upcoming thriller is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, also directed by Mohit Suri.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:51 PM IST