Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Sexy Disha Patani shows off her perfect curves in pink strapless bikini; sets the internet ablaze

Disha often treats her fans with photos of herself that sets the temperature soaring
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing her photos and videos on social media, once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning beach picture.

She often treats her fans and followers with photos of herself that sets the temperature soaring.

On Sunday, the 'Radhe' actress, who is also one of the fittest actresses, posted a photo of herself in a sexy pink strapless bikini.

In the photo, Disha can be seen standing with her feet submerged in water and with her back towards the camera.

However, she did not write anything along with the photo on Instagram and just added a emoticon. Take a look at her photo here:

As soon as she posted the photo, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff commented with fire emojis.

Fans also took to the comments section to drop heart and fire emojis.

A few days back, she took the internet by storm by posting a photo of herself in a sexy peach bralette with a plunging neckline.

Disha kept her hair loose and wore a golden chain that added the glam touch.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

