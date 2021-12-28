Sexy Disha Patani sets the internet ablaze with stunning bikini photo from her beach vacation; see pic

Bollywood diva Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her sexy bikini photo on Tuesday.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress posted a stunning photo in which she can be seen in a red bikini top teamed with a matching bottom.

In the sultry photo, she can be seen posing for the camera at the backdrop of the sea and clear blue skies. She flaunts her perfect hourglass body.

It appears that the photo is from Disha's trip to the Maldives. She has reportedly flown to the beach destination with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, to celebrate New Year.

The 'Malang' actress wrote nothing in her caption and just accompanied her photo with a sun behind cloud emoji.

Check out her stunning photo here:

Moments after the actress posted the photograph her fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Tiger also shared a video of himself coming out of the water and walking towards the beach. He shared the clip with a fish icon.

Moments after he shared the post, his sister Krishna Shroff commented, "What a studdd." His mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Wowwwwwzzzaaaaaa," with several heart emoticons.

Disha often shares pictures and videos from her beach holidays on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in films like 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and others.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:41 PM IST