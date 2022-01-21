'Sexy and intense': Check out Ranveer Singh’s reaction to wife Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan' trailer

The makers of the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' unveiled the trailer on Thursday and showcased an intense but complex human relationship.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie 'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Reacting to the same, Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone, produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar."

Deepika said on screen intimacy is not an easy task and she credited filmmaker Shakun Batra for creating a safe environment on the sets.

"Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film.

"So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment," Padukone told reporters at the trailer launch.

The 36-year-old actor said ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a raw film and she had to dig deep into her real-life experiences to play the role of Alisha.

"I want to say bold but I also don't want to say bold (because) the way we understood bold in our films... I would say raw. This character is a lot more raw and real than some of the other characters, just emotionally, completely stripped, naked, vulnerable and to be able to do it on screen, it had to come from a deep place.”

"It is not to say that I haven't experienced that before but to this extent I had to really dig places and visit places that aren't pleasant experiences from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, all of that put together, it came from a deep place," she added.

In a first for a major Bollywood movie, the film's makers have roped in filmmaker Dar Gai to serve as the intimacy director.

'Gehraiyaan', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will release on streaming service Prime Video on February 11.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:27 AM IST