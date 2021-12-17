Sexy Ananya Panday sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos; BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently shared a couple of stunning photos of herself in a black bikini.

In the pictures, posted by the 'Student of The Year 2' actress on Instagram, Ananya looks breathtaking as she poses seductively for the camera.

Ananya let her hair open and without accessorising, she opted for bronzed makeup.

The actress looked gorgeous and hot in a black bikini paired with mid-waist brief and a trench coat.

Take a look at her photos here:

Ananya regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse into her life. She oozes confidence every time she posts something on her Instagram account and this time as well, the fans were totally taken aback as she shared the new picture.

They flooded the comments section with love and praise for the actress.

Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also reacted to her post. Taking to the comments section, Shanaya dropped a few emoticons whereas Suhana wrote, "Oh my goddd."

Several other celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Anaita Shroff Adjania and others dropped fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in 'Liger' which will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. The sports drama also features actor Vijay Deverkonda and boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

Ananya also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:12 AM IST