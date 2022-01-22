Sexy Ananya Panday sets the internet ablaze in a bralette and leather pants for ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Gen-Z fashionista slipped into a trendy bralette and faux leather pants for the promotions of the film and set the internet on fire.

Ananya took to Instagram to share several pictures unveiling her look for Gehraiyaan promotions. She captioned the post, "#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo. trailer out now."

Loading View on Instagram

Ananya teamed the bralette-styled top with chocolate brown faux leather straight-fit pants featuring front pleats, loose silhouette, high-rise waistline, and ankle-length cuffs. She rounded off the attire with an animal printed above-the-ankle high-heeled boots.

Ananya will be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time in 'Gehraiyaan'. The trailer of the film saw the actress in a new light as a performer, for which her fans are waiting with a bated breath.

Talking about this special film, Ananya shared, "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of 'Gehraiyaan', while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."

‘Gehraiyaan’ also starring Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will release on streaming service Prime Video on February 11.

Apart from 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Liger'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:46 AM IST