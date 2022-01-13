Sexy Ananya Panday sets temperature soaring in a gorgeous strapless bikini

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday brought in summery vibes as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, exuding heat as Mumbai embraces winter.

She captioned it as, “Caught a vibe.”

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress wore a printed strapless bikini by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair down to flaunt those beachy waves.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's ‘Gehraiyaan’, which will show her in a completely new avatar as 'Tia'. She will also be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya also has 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' features Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. Ramya Krishnan features as Vijay's mother, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach.

Touted to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, 'Liger' also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Jagannadh.

The film is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:27 PM IST