Sexiest man spotted: Hrithik Roshan can even make flannel shirt look hot

Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Versova, Mumbai on Wednesday and we're drooling over how handsome the 'War' actor is looking in the pictures.

Hrithik is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. He became a force to recon with back in 2000 with his debut and his looks and charms have been led to people calling him a 'Greek God' in Hindi film industry. Now the actor has been listed among the most handsome men in the world.

Roshan became one of the 'Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019' leaving behind Hollywood actors like Chris Evans, David Beckham, and Robert Pattinson.

And these pictures live upto the title: