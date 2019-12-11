Sexiest man spotted: Hrithik Roshan can even make flannel shirt look hot

Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Versova, Mumbai on Wednesday and we're drooling over how handsome the 'War' actor is looking in the pictures.
Hrithik is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. He became a force to recon with back in 2000 with his debut and his looks and charms have been led to people calling him a 'Greek God' in Hindi film industry. Now the actor has been listed among the most handsome men in the world.
Roshan became one of the 'Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019' leaving behind Hollywood actors like Chris Evans, David Beckham, and Robert Pattinson.
And these pictures live upto the title:
In the pictures, Hrithik is seen in a casual ensemble. He's sporting basic blue denim jeans, a chequered shirt and a pair of sneakers.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. First came Super 30, the bio-pic on mathematician Anand Kumar which belied all expectations by becoming a blockbuster. Then, doing a volte face, Hrithik played a suave intelligence officer in the actioner War which is expected to be the biggest hit of 2019.
He is now being wooed by almost every major filmmaker in the country, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aanand Rai, Farah Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.
He is also gearing up for his fourth movie in the Superhero franchise 'Krrish 4' which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The father-son duo recently finalized their script and story for the movie.
